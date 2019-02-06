Renting in Downtown: What will $2,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,816.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
901 S. Flower St., #502
Listed at $2,480/month, this 710-square-foot studio condo is located at 901 S. Flower St., #502.
In the spacious condo, you can expect hardwood floors and quartz countertops. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
800 W. First St., #2701
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 800 W. First St., #2701. It's listed for $2,475/month for its 735 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center, while apartment amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fully updated kitchen and bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
727 W. Seventh St.
Here's a 700-square-foot studio at 727 W. Seventh St. that's going for $2,475/month.
The bright unit features ample natural lighting, along with wood slab flooring and premium appliances. Building amenities include a rooftop lounge and pool, and a fitness center with both cardio and weight training equipment. Dogs are allowed and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
936 S. Olive St., #331
Last but not least, check out this 732-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 936 S. Olive St., #331. It's listed for $2,470/month.
Building amenities include a private parking garage, exercise facilities and a rooftop deck, while the luxury unit includes modern finishes and stainless steel appliances. Pet owner's, rejoice: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
