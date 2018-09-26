Renting in Glendale: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Glendale if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1421 E. Broadway
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1421 E. Broadway.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
520 E. Elk Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 520 E. Elk Ave. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 550 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats are allowed to live here too.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1123 E. Acacia Ave., #204
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1123 E. Acacia Ave., #204, that's going for $1,675/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
206 W. Maple St., #B
Finally, located at 206 W. Maple St., #B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)