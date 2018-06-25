Renting in Glendale: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Glendale with a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 W. Lomita Ave. (Glendale)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 207 W. Lomita Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a breakfast nook and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and has good transit options.
3030 Montrose Ave. (Glendale)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3030 Montrose Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a wine rack and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
604 E. Chevy Chase Drive, #A (Glendale)
Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 604 E. Chevy Chase Drive, #A. It's listed for $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
1123 E. Acacia Ave., #105 (Glendale)
Located at 1123 E. Acacia Ave., #105, here's a 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's allisted for $1,725/month.
In the first floor apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, granite countertops, generous closet space and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
