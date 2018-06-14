Renting in Hollywood: What will $1,600 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hollywood is currently hovering around $2,050.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6134 Carlos Ave.
Listed at $1,600/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6134 Carlos Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a wall heater, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and generous closet space. The building features assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
823 N. Hudson Ave.
Next, there's this studio over at 823 N. Hudson Ave. It's also listed for $1,600/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, closet space, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
5856 Willoughby Ave.
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5856 Willoughby Ave. that's going for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, new light fixtures, a balcony, large windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.
Garfield Place & Hollywood Boulevard
Located at Garfield Place & Hollywood Boulevard, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,575/month.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, two ceiling fans, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
5613 Virginia Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 5613 Virginia Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, recessed lighting, closet space and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
