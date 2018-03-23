REAL ESTATE

Renting In Hollywood: What Will $1,800 Get You?

1317 N Gardner St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1317 N Gardner St.




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 715-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located at 1317 N Gardner St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, an oven and closet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1248 N Las Palmas Ave., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1248 N Las Palmas Ave., listed at $1,795 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.

Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, an oven, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1340 N Citrus Ave.



Located at 1340 N Citrus Ave., here's a 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and modern bathroom furnishings. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News