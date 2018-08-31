REAL ESTATE

Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,500 get you?

16952 Pacific Coast Highway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

16952 Pacific Coast Highway, #204




Listed at $1,500/month, this 478-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 16952 Pacific Coast Highway, #204.

In the apartment, look for air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and built-in shelves. The building boasts amenities like assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.

(See the complete listing here.)

18252 Parkview Lane, #102




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 18252 Parkview Lane, #102. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops, a private patio and in-unit laundry. Cat owners take note: your feline is welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8131 San Angelo Drive




Then, here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 8131 San Angelo Drive that's going for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking, extra storage space, on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHuntington Beach
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Pasadena, right now?
Renting in Irvine: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Laguna Beach, right now?
What will $1,800 rent you in Woodland Hills, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
IE student arrested after alleged school shooting threat
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Show More
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
More News