Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
16952 Pacific Coast Highway, #204
Listed at $1,500/month, this 478-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 16952 Pacific Coast Highway, #204.
In the apartment, look for air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and built-in shelves. The building boasts amenities like assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.
18252 Parkview Lane, #102
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 18252 Parkview Lane, #102. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops, a private patio and in-unit laundry. Cat owners take note: your feline is welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
8131 San Angelo Drive
Then, here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 8131 San Angelo Drive that's going for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking, extra storage space, on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
