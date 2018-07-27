Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
16162 Sher Lane
Listed at $1,685/month, this 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 16162 Sher Lane.
The building boasts on-site management, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, closet space, granite countertops and ceiling fans. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
7881 Holt Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7881 Holt Drive. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 900 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and two balconies. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
201 10th St.
Check out this 380-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 201 10th St. It's also listed for $1,650/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a balcony, large windows, closet space and ceiling fans. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
401 Atlanta Ave.
Located at 401 Atlanta Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,645/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, high ceilings, closet space and built-in storage features. The building features on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
