Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,800 get you?

8211 San Angelo Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6600 Warner Ave.




Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 6600 Warner Ave.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The apartment has a balcony, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

17011 Sims Lane, #5




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 17011 Sims Lane, #5. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 650 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a patio, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

8211 San Angelo Drive




Located at 8211 San Angelo Drive, here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

201 10th St.




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 201 10th St. It's also listed for $1,725/month for its 400 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, there are a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
