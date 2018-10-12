REAL ESTATE

Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,800 get you?

17082 Pacific Coast Highway, #201. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

17082 Pacific Coast Highway, #201




Listed at $1,800/month, this 500-square-foot studio spot is located at 17082 Pacific Coast Highway, #201.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, storage space and assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a fireplace and and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8211 San Angelo Drive




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8211 San Angelo Drive. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 725 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, both air conditioning and central heating, a ceiling fan and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19132 Magnolia St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19132 Magnolia St. that's going for $1,725/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
