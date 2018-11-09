REAL ESTATE

Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,800 get you?

17082 Pacific Coast Highway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious how much your money will get you in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Huntington Beach if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

16952 First, #101 (Sunset Beach)






Listed at $1,800/month, this 478-square-foot studio condo is located at 16952 First, #101.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a spa. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

19914 Lures Lane





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 19914 Lures Lane and listed for $1,795/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building offers on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, built-in storage space and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

17082 Pacific Coast Highway, #201






Here's a 500-square-foot studio residence at 17082 Pacific Coast Highway, #201, that's also going for $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, high ceilings and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a spa. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8211 San Angelo Drive






Next, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8211 San Angelo Drive and listed for $1,750/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 10th St.






Located at 20110th St., here's a 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,725/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, built-in storage features and a balcony. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
