Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,800 get you?

6382 St. Paul Circle

8131 San Angelo Drive

7922 Stark Drive

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Huntington Beach if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,795/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6382 St. Paul Circle.The building is situated close to the beach and has on-site laundry, on-site management and garage parking. The cozy unit features a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8131 San Angelo Drive.It's listed for $1,750/month for its 725 square feet of space and includes a private balcony, along with modern kitchen amenities like quartz countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and more. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7922 Stark Drive that's going for $1,750/month.When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space, while the bright unit includes a spacious kitchen and an open floor plan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)