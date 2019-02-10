Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Huntington Beach if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6382 St. Paul Circle
Listed at $1,795/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6382 St. Paul Circle.
The building is situated close to the beach and has on-site laundry, on-site management and garage parking. The cozy unit features a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
8131 San Angelo Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8131 San Angelo Drive.
It's listed for $1,750/month for its 725 square feet of space and includes a private balcony, along with modern kitchen amenities like quartz countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and more. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
7922 Stark Drive
Last but not least, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7922 Stark Drive that's going for $1,750/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space, while the bright unit includes a spacious kitchen and an open floor plan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)