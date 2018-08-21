Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Huntington Beach with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
8644 Portola Court
Listed at $2,000/month, this 817-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 8644 Portola Court.
The building offers shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, on-site management, on-site laundry, a residents lounge, tennis courts and a putting green. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. This is a community for people 55 years and older. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome at this spot.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
916 Palm Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 916 Palm Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and shared outdoor space. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, black appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a patio. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7521 Edinger Ave.
Here's a 583-square-foot studio at 7521 Edinger Ave. that's also going for $1,995/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)