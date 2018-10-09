Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Huntington Beach if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
16952 CA-1, #101 (Sunset Beach)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 478-square-foot studio condo is located at 16952 CA-1, #101.
The building has a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a fireplace, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
8115 Foxhall Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 8115 Foxhall Drive. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 726 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. The apartment features a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4791 Lago Drive, #304
Then, here's an 843-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4791 Lago Drive, #304, that's going for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a deck, wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)