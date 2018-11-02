REAL ESTATE

Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?

20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Huntington Beach with a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1109 Alabama St.




Listed at $2,000/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1109 Alabama St.

The unit includes hardwood floors, a walk-in shower, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 765 square feet of space.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeting. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7521 Edinger Ave.




Then, check out this 583-square-foot studio that's located at 7521 Edinger Ave. It's also listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, cabinet space, in-unit laundry and closet space. The building features assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
