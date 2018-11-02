Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Huntington Beach with a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1109 Alabama St.
Listed at $2,000/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1109 Alabama St.
The unit includes hardwood floors, a walk-in shower, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 20191 Cape Coral Lane, #214. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 765 square feet of space.
The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeting. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
7521 Edinger Ave.
Then, check out this 583-square-foot studio that's located at 7521 Edinger Ave. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, cabinet space, in-unit laundry and closet space. The building features assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
