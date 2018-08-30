REAL ESTATE

Renting in Irvine: What will $1,900 get you?

2210 Scholarship. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Irvine if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2210 Scholarship (Business District)




Listed at $1,900/month, this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2210 Scholarship.

In the condo, you'll see air conditioning, a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a balcony, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a business center. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

147 Orange Blossom (Oak Creek)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 147 Orange Blossom. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 819 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

443 Orange Blossom, #217 (Oak Creek)




Here's an 814-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 443 Orange Blossom, #217, that's also going for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

221 Tangelo, #377 (Oak Creek)




Finally, check out this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 221 Tangelo, #377. It's listed for $1,850/month.

In the apartment, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
