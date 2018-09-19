Renting in Irvine: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Irvine if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
83 Rockwood (Woodbridge)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 83 Rockwood that's listed for $1,900/month for its 715 square feet of space.
The apartment provides in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2210 Scholarship (Business District)
Next, here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2210 Scholarship that's also going for $1,900/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
199 Alicante Aisle (West Park)
Now check out this 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 199 Alicante Aisle. It's listed for $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, air conditioning, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, a patio, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
202 Orange Blossom, #18 (Oak Creek)
Located at 202 Orange Blossom, #18, here's a 661-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,850/month.
The building boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate granite countertops, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
4 Austin, #T061 (El Camino Real)
Finally, listed at $1,810/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4 Austin, #T061.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a resident's lounge and a business center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)