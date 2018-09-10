REAL ESTATE

Renting in Irvine: What will $2,000 get you?

1425 Scholarship. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Irvine if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1425 Scholarship (Business District)




Listed at $2,000/month, this 895-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1425 Scholarship.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, high ceilings, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1402 Elk Grove (Oak Creek)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 1402 Elk Grove. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 900 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the condo, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1106 Scholarship (Business District)




Then, here's a 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1106 Scholarship that's going for $1,950/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a patio. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
