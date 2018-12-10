Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $1,800 get you? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

240 Oak St., #2. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Laguna Beach if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

240 Oak St., #2





Listed at $1,795/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 240 Oak St., #2.

In the unit, expect granite countertops, tile and laminate wood flooring and lots of natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

380 N. Coast Highway





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 380 N. Coast Highway.

It's also listed for $1,795/month for its 550 square feet of space. The building boasts outdoor space. In the first-floor unit, expect hardwood floors, large windows and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

245 Cypress Drive, #D






Here's a studio apartment at 245 Cypress Drive, #D, that's going for $1,750/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and natural light. Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
