REAL ESTATE

Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $1,900 get you?

510 Glenneyre St., #2. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Laguna Beach if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

380 N. Coast Highway, #LOWER




First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 380 N. Coast Highway. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 550 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove and ceiling fans. The building includes outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

31658 Coast Highway, #B




Next, here's a 740-square-foot studio condo at 31658 Coast Highway, #B that's going for $1,850/month.

This apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fans and cabinet space. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

510 Glenneyre St., #2





Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 510 Glenneyre St., #2. It's also listed for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include new carpeting, built-in storage features and closet space. The building has on-site laundry and all utilities are included. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

750 N. Coast Highway




Located at 750 N. Coast Highway, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry, parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
