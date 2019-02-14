REAL ESTATE

Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,000 get you?

789 Gaviota Drive, #4. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Laguna Beach if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

275 Grandview St., #MIDDLE





Listed at $1,995/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 275 Grandview St.

The charming unit features laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Pets are not currently allowed and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1742 Catalina St.





Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1742 Catalina St. It's also listed for $1,995/month for its 500 square feet of space.

The unit features fresh paint and a refrigerator, while building amenities include a courtyard area and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, animals are not welcome at this time. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

789 Gaviota Drive, #4






Last but not least, here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment at 789 Gaviota Drive, #4 that's going for $1,950/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a private deck with ocean views. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Sadly, pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
---

