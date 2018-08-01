REAL ESTATE

Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

According to Walk Score, this Laguna Beach neighborhood is a "walker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options. So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
407 Mermaid St.




Listed at $2,800/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 407 Mermaid St.

The building features outdoor space. In the furnished apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a deck and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

100 Cliff Drive, #12




Here's a 994-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 100 Cliff Drive, #12, that's going for $2,795/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a sun deck. The complex has on-site laundry, an elevator, a community deck and a garden area. Animals are not allowed.

31834 Virginia Way




Next, check out this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 31834 Virginia Way. It's also listed for $2,795/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and high ceilings. Animals are not allowed.

1208 N. Pacific Coast Highway




Finally, located at 1208 N. Pacific Coast Highway, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,750/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, ceiling fans, tile floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not allowed.

