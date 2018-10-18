Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Laguna Beach if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
100 Cliff Drive, #12
Listed at $2,795/month, this 994-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 100 Cliff Drive, #12.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and outdoor space. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
31834 Virginia Way
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 31834 Virginia Way. It's also listed for $2,795/month for its 419 square feet of space.
The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
212 N. Coast Highway, #273
Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 212 N. Coast Highway, #273. It's listed for $2,750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)