Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $3,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Laguna Beach if you don't want to spend more than $3,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
385 Mermaid St., #B
Listed at $3,000/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 385 Mermaid St., #B.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a patio and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and has some transit options.
2696 Queda Way
Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 2696 Queda Way. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 579 square feet of space.
The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, French doors, high ceilings, a deck and a private yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2009 Glenneyre St.
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2009 Glenneyre St. that's going for $2,950/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, built-in storage features and a deck. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
