REAL ESTATE

Renting In Little Bangladesh: What Will $1,700 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Bangladesh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month.

Read on for the listings.

343 S Hobart Blvd., #16




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, air conditioning and a balcony. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

350 S Hobart Blvd.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 350 S Hobart Blvd. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 990-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

345 South Alexandria Ave., #219




Here's a 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 345 South Alexandria Ave., which is going for $1,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and air conditioning.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineconsumerhousing market
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News