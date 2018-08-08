REAL ESTATE

Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,500 get you?

1137 N. Berendo St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2404 3/4 S. Ridgeley Drive (Mid-City)




Listed at $1,500/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located at 2404 3/4 S. Ridgeley Drive.

Building amenities include assigned garage parking. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6031 Longridge Ave. (Valley Glen)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6031 Longridge Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome on a case-by-case basis.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6013 1/2 Craner Ave. (North Hollywood)




Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 6013 1/2 Craner Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 790 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and extra storage space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, tile countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1137 N. Berendo St. (East Hollywood)



Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1137 N. Berendo St. that's going for $1,500/month.

The building has assigned parking. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3600 W. 60th St. (Hyde Park)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3600 W. 60th St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
