Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,500 get you?

1556 W. 227th St., #4. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Morrison Street and Vineland Avenue (North Hollywood)






Here's a studio apartment at Morrison Street and Vineland Avenue that's going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, central air conditioning and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1556 W. 227th St., #4 (Harbor Gateway)






Located at 1556 W. 227th St., #4, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, quartz countertops and new appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2622 Brighton Ave. (Adams-Normandie)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2622 Brighton Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

12023 Runnymede St. (Sun Valley)






Located at 12023 Runnymede St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,499/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
