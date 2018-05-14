Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2867 Edgehill Drive (Jefferson Park)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 2867 Edgehill Drive. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a stove, new countertops, closet space and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
1623 N. Hobart Blvd., #4 (East Hollywood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 1623 N. Hobart Blvd. that's also going for $1,600/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, bay windows, two closets, a stove and ample storage space. Cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
16214 Vanowen St. (Van Nuys)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 16214 Vanowen St. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, granite countertops, new blinds, generous storage space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
7211 Cozycroft Ave., #47 (Winnetka)
Here's a 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7211 Cozycroft Ave. that's going for $1,595/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony and large windows. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
5931 Reseda Blvd., #104 (Tarzana)
Lastly, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5931 Reseda Blvd. It's also listed for $1,595/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, large windows and built-in storage features. On-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site maintenance are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
