Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
315 W. Fifth St., #606 (Downtown)
First up, there's this studio condo over at 315 W. Fifth St., #606, that's listed for $1,900/month for its 691 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Canine companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
213 S. Alexandria Ave. (Koreatown)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 213 S. Alexandria Ave. It's also listed for $1,900/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking and additional storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
5068 Franklin Ave., #207 (Los Feliz)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5068 Franklin Ave., #207. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building offers assigned parking, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
5314 Franklin Ave., #2 (Los Feliz)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5314 Franklin Ave., #2, that's going for $1,895/month as well.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
12714 Matteson Ave., #7 (Mar Vista)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12714 Matteson Ave., #7. It's listed for $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building provides assigned parking and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)