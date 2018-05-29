Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8635 Falmouth Ave., #312 (Playa del Rey)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 8635 Falmouth Ave. It's listed for $2,000/month for its 710-square-feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, carpeted floors, two spacious closets and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
546 N. Oxford Ave., #302 (East Hollywood)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 546 N. Oxford Ave. It's also listed for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a balcony. Pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
420 S. San Pedro St., #420 (Little Tokyo)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 420 S. San Pedro St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
901 S. Broadway (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio located at 901 S. Broadway. It's listed for $2,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
3933 Marathon St. (East Hollywood)
Located at 3933 Marathon St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,995/month.
On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a balcony. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
