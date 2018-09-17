Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1836 N. Gramercy Place, #1832 (Hollywood)
Here's a studio apartment at 1836 N. Gramercy Place, #1832, that's going for $1,999/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1757 N. Kingsley Drive, #106 (Los Feliz)
Next, check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1757 N. Kingsley Drive, #106. It's listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5044 Bakman Ave. (North Hollywood)
Also listed at $1,995/month, this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5044 Bakman Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
12811 Caswell Ave., #3 (Mar Vista)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 12811 Caswell Ave., #3. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 750 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property with additional fees.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
215 W. Seventh St., #1309 (Downtown)
Finally, check out this 550-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 215 W. Seventh St., #1309. It's listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll have high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, built-in shelving and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
