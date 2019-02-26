Real Estate

Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,000 get you?

5635 Monte Vista St., #219 | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 11:37PM
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2020 N. Las Palmas Ave. (Hollywood Hills)





First up, there's this studio unit located at 2020 N. Las Palmas Ave. It's listed for $2,000/month for its 400 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, while the furnished apartment features hardwood floors and Old hollywood charm. Sadly, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1546 S. Bundy Drive, #103 (Sawtelle)







Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1546 S. Bundy Drive, #103 that's going for $2,000/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace and a spacious kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome at this time.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

21400 Burbank Blvd., #315 (Woodland Hills)







Located at 21400 Burbank Blvd., #315, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,000/month.

In the upper-level unit, you can expect high ceilings, a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1940 N. Normandie Ave., #1 (Los Feliz)







Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1940 N. Normandie Ave., #1. It's listed for $2,000/month.

The building features an outdoor space, while the newly-remodeled unit includes in-unit laundry, large windows and more. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5635 Monte Vista St., #219 (Highland Park)







Last but not least, located at 5635 Monte Vista St., #219, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,999/month.

In the spacious unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, quartz counterops and ample natural lighting, while the building boasts on-site laundry, an outdoor grill and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

