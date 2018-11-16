REAL ESTATE

Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,100 get you?

South Barrington and Ayres avenues. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5801 Packard St., #2 (Mid-Wilshire)






First, listed at $2,100/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5801 Packard St., #2.

The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Ivanhoe Drive and Silver Lake Terrace (Silver Lake)





Next, there's this studio apartment over at Ivanhoe Drive and Silver Lake Terrace. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 550 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11905 Avon Way, #103






Here's a studio apartment at 11905 Avon Way, #103 that's $2,100/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

South Barrington and Ayres avenues (Sawtelle)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at South Barrington and Ayres avenues. It's listed for $2,100/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a gas range, hardwood floors and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

901 S. Broadway, #408 (Downtown)






Finally, listed at $2,100/month, is this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 901 S. Broadway, #408.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,000 rent you in Huntington Beach, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Hollywood, explored
The most expensive real estate rentals in Laguna Beach
The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Feliz, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
Vigil planned for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Saudi crown prince ordered killing of journalist, US intel says
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Show More
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy
Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
More News