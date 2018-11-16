Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
5801 Packard St., #2 (Mid-Wilshire)
First, listed at $2,100/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5801 Packard St., #2.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
Ivanhoe Drive and Silver Lake Terrace (Silver Lake)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at Ivanhoe Drive and Silver Lake Terrace. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
11905 Avon Way, #103
Here's a studio apartment at 11905 Avon Way, #103 that's $2,100/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
South Barrington and Ayres avenues (Sawtelle)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at South Barrington and Ayres avenues. It's listed for $2,100/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a gas range, hardwood floors and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
901 S. Broadway, #408 (Downtown)
Finally, listed at $2,100/month, is this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 901 S. Broadway, #408.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
