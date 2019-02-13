Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Los Angeles with a budget of $2,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
828 S. Holt Ave. (South Carthay)
Listed at $2,100/month, this large one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 828 S. Holt Ave.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an outdoor space and on-site management. Sadly, pets are not permitted at this time. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
8740 Tuscany Ave., #106 (Playa del Rey)
Here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 8740 Tuscany Ave., #106 that's going for $2,100/month.
In the unit, you'll get a fireplace and private balcony, while building amenities include on-site laundry. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2980 Allesandro St. (Elysian Valley)
Located at 2980 Allesandro St., here's a 680-square-foot studio that's listed for $2,100/month.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4401 Sepulveda Blvd., #109 (Sherman Oaks)
Listed at $2,100/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 4401 Sepulveda Blvd., #109.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a rooftop deck. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4444 Ensign Ave. (Studio City)
Located at 4444 Ensign Ave., here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,098/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, while the freshly upgraded unit features new appliances and more. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are both permitted on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
