Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Los Angeles if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
6346 Orange St., #3 (Beverly Grove)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 6346 Orange St., #3.
The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
10355 Lorenzo Drive (Cheviot Hills)
Next, there's this studio condo situated at 10355 Lorenzo Drive. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the furnished condo, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
5520 Nordyke St. (Eagle Rock)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5520 Nordyke St. that's going for $2,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and outdoor space. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, #116 (Baldwin Hills)
Located at 3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, #116, here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a patio. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
