Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1111 S. Grand Ave., #819 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1111 S. Grand Ave., #819.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and concierge service. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
257 S. Spring St., #2K (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 257 S. Spring St., #2K. It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 840 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and air conditioning. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
5031 San Rafael Ave. (Highland Park)
Check out this 577-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 5031 San Rafael Ave. It's listed for $2,395/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space, a deck and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1929 Tamarind Ave. (Hollywood Hills)
Also listed at $2,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1929 Tamarind Ave.
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, marble countertops, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
307 S. Clark Drive (Beverly Grove)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 307 S. Clark Drive. It's listed for $2,390/month.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
