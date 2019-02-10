Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8748 Reading Ave. (Westchester)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom located at 8748 Reading Ave. It's listed for $2,700/month for its 800 square feet of space and includes garden access, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a rooftop deck and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There also isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1200 S. Santa Fe Ave. (Downtown)
Here's a 1,288-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1200 S. Santa Fe Ave. that's going for $2,700/month.
In the spacious unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1616 N. La Brea Ave. (Hollywood)
Next, check out this 760-square-foot studio that's located at 1616 N. La Brea Ave.
It's listed for $2,700/month and includes a private balcony, stainless steel appliances and more. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1313 Sunset Blvd. (Echo Park)
Located at 1313 Sunset Blvd., here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft that's listed for $2,695/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural lighting and in-unit laundry facilities, while the building features garage parking, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3620 Ellsworth St., #1 (Silver Lake)
Listed at $2,695/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3620 Ellsworth St., #1.
The contemporary condo is set in the heart of Silver Lake and boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry and LED lighting. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)