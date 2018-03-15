REAL ESTATE

Renting In Melrose: What Will $1,700 Get You?

956 Wilcox Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Melrose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

313 North Genesee Ave., #6




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 313 North Genesee Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

465 N Oxford Ave., #432-1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 465 N Oxford Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month for its 750-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

956 Wilcox Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 956 Wilcox Ave. (at Wilcox Ave. & Romaine St.) that's going for $1,675 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample storage space. Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News