REAL ESTATE

Renting in Pasadena: What will $1,900 get you?

255 S. Madison Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pasadena?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Pasadena with a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

350 S. Oakland Ave., #206




Listed at $1,895/month, this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 350 S. Oakland Ave., #206.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, assigned garage parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is great for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

255 S. Madison Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 255 S. Madison Ave. It's also listed for $1,895/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is great for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

1127 E. Del Mar Blvd.




Here's an 844-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1127 E. Del Mar Blvd. that's going for $1,850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, barbecue grills, a recreation room, a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
