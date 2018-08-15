Renting in Pasadena: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Pasadena with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
350 S. Oakland Ave., #206
Listed at $1,895/month, this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 350 S. Oakland Ave., #206.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, assigned garage parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is great for biking.
255 S. Madison Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 255 S. Madison Ave. It's also listed for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is great for biking.
1127 E. Del Mar Blvd.
Here's an 844-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1127 E. Del Mar Blvd. that's going for $1,850/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, barbecue grills, a recreation room, a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.
