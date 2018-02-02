REAL ESTATE

Renting In Reseda: What Will $1,700 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Reseda?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month.

Read on for the listings.

19155 Victory Blvd.




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19155 Victory Blvd. (at Victory Blvd. & Vanalden Ave.). In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6425 Reseda Blvd.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 6425 Reseda Blvd. It's listed for $1,675 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management.

In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7249 Baird Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 7249 Baird Ave. (at Baird Ave. & Sherman Way), which is going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

