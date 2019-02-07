Renting in Santa Ana: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Santa Ana with a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1311 N. Ross St. (Willard)
Listed at $1,395/month, this 616-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1311 N. Ross St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool, while the cozy unit features a large kitchen, spacious closets and plenty of natural lighting. Sadly, pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
306 N. Broadway (Downtown)
Next, there's this charming studio apartment over at 306 N. Broadway.
It's also listed for $1,395/month and includes a gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and fresh paint. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted at this time and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
819 W. Washington Ave., #19 (Willard)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 819 W. Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month.
In the sun-filled unit, you'll find a private balcony and hardwood floors, while the building offers gated parking and on-site laundry facilities. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)