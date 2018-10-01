Renting in Santa Monica: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Santa Monica if you've got a budget of $2,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2041 Cloverfield Blvd., #2
First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2041 Cloverfield Blvd., #2, that's going for $2,500/month.
In the unit, which is available furnished, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and stone countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2027 Euclid St., #Unit G
Listed at $2,495/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2027 Euclid St., #Unit G.
The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
911 Lincoln Blvd.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 911 Lincoln Blvd. It's also listed for $2,495/month for its 777 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
2683 34th St., #6
Now check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2683 34th St., #6. It's listed for $2,450/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
922 Sixth St. (Santa Monica)
Finally, located at 922 Sixth St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,450/month as well.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, quartz countertops and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
