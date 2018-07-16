REAL ESTATE

Renting in Santa Monica: What will $2,600 get you?

1257 Ninth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Santa Monica?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Santa Monica if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

519 Hill St.




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 519 Hill St. It's listed for $2,595/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the remodeled unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting, a breakfast counter and generous closet space. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1257 Ninth St.




Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1257 Ninth St. that's also going for $2,595/month.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, granite countertops and large windows. Cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

1424 15th St.




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1424 15th St. It's listed for $2,550/month.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
