REAL ESTATE

Renting in Santa Monica: What will $2,600 get you?

Third Street and California Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Santa Monica?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Santa Monica if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Third Street and California Avenue (Santa Monica)






Listed at $2,595/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Third Street and California Avenue.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

630 San Vicente Blvd. (Santa Monica)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 630 San Vicente Blvd. It's also listed for $2,595/month for its 800 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a deck. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1037 11th St., #8 (Santa Monica)






Then, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1037 11th St., #8. It's listed for $2,575/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a patio. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSanta Monica
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,800 rent you in Pasadena, today?
Renting in West Hollywood: What will $2,000 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Koreatown, right now
What will $2,400 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Alleged driver arrested in Redondo Beach fatal hit-run
5 Houston police officers shot, 1 suspect killed
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union
Suspect wounded in Lake Elsinore officer-involved shooting
Liquid oxygen spill at Marina Del Rey hospital closes ER
San Bernardino missing child found
Woman arrested after chase through San Fernando Valley
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Show More
LA sees crime drop in 2018
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Joshua Tree reopening with 'irreparable' damage
LA Rams flag team member being flown out to Super Bowl 53
Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab
More News