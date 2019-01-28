Renting in Santa Monica: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Santa Monica if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Third Street and California Avenue (Santa Monica)
Listed at $2,595/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Third Street and California Avenue.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
630 San Vicente Blvd. (Santa Monica)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 630 San Vicente Blvd. It's also listed for $2,595/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a deck. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
1037 11th St., #8 (Santa Monica)
Then, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1037 11th St., #8. It's listed for $2,575/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a patio. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
