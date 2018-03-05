REAL ESTATE

Renting In Sherman Oaks: What Will $1,700 Get You?

14620 Dickens St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sherman Oaks? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect in this Los Angeles neighborhood, if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

14620 Dickens St





14403 Addison St

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 14403 Addison St (at Addison St. & Tilden Ave.). It's listed for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a full kitchen including dishwasher, and air conditioning, plus a private outdoor balcony. The building offers a pool, lounge area and a gated-access parking spot.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd, #308




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd that's going for $1,645 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. The building also offers a pool and parking space.

(Take a look at the full listing here. Note that photos are from similar units.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
