Renting in Silver Lake: What will $1,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, somewhat bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Silver Lake is currently hovering around $1,800.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget just below the median, at $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3209 Descanso Drive
Listed at $1,700/month, this 550-square-foot studio is located at 3209 Descanso Drive.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Dogs are permitted on this property, but cat owners should inquire elsewhere.
3007 Rowena Ave.
Next, there's this studio situated at 3007 Rowena Ave. It's listed for $1,695/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: your animals are welcome, pending a deposit and extra monthly rent.
2359 Glendale Blvd., #2
Finally, here's a 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2359 Glendale Blvd., #2, that's going for $1,675/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
