Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hollywood Hills is currently hovering around $2,495.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6871 Franklin Ave.
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6871 Franklin Ave.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit has stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a gas range and wood cabinets. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
1965 Wilcox Ave., #9
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 1965 Wilcox Ave., #9. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 900 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space with a grill, and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, garden access and an eat-in kitchen. Feline companions are permitted.
Tamarind and Franklin avenues
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Tamarind and Franklin avenues that's also going for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and a gas range. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and a shared courtyard. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
