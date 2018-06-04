Renting in the LA Metro area: What does $2,000 get you?

We compared what $2,000 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Los Angeles -- 800 W. First St., #1409
This 481-square-foot studio is located at 800 W. First St. in Los Angeles' Downtown neighborhood. Asking $2,000/month, it's priced 25 percent higher than the $1,600 median rent for a studio in Los Angeles.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, concierge service and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 2111 Chestnut Ave.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2111 Chestnut Ave. in Long Beach's Wrigley neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 1,100-square-feet of space--two percent less than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,038.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The unit features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and a decorative fireplace. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Pasadena -- 1000 San Pasqual St., #15
Listed at $2,000/month, this 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1000 San Pasqual St. in Pasadena is three percent higher than Pasadena's median one-bedroom rent of $1,945.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is great for biking.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)