Renting In Valley Glen: What Will $1,700 Get You?

6202 Fulton Ave.
Listed at $1,635 / month, this 750-square-foot apartment is located at 6202 Fulton Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite counter tops, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, both central heat and air conditioning and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The building has on-site laundry, off-street parking and a swimming pool.
11915 Burbank Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 11915 Burbank Blvd. that's going for $1,625 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite counter tops and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
