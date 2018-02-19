Renting In Valley Glen: What Will $1,700 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Valley Glen? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

6202 Fulton Ave.




Listed at $1,635 / month, this 750-square-foot apartment is located at 6202 Fulton Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite counter tops, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, both central heat and air conditioning and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The building has on-site laundry, off-street parking and a swimming pool.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11915 Burbank Blvd.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 11915 Burbank Blvd. that's going for $1,625 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite counter tops and ceiling fans. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

