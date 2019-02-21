Renting in Van Nuys: What will $1,400 get you?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Van Nuys?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Van Nuys is currently hovering around $1,575.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

8145 Langdon Ave.






Listed at $1,399/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8145 Langdon Ave.

In the spacious unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, garden access and fresh paint. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

7350 Kester Ave.





Next, there's this studio apartment located at 7350 Kester Ave. It's listed for $1,395/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry, while the charming apartment includes a dishwasher, a spacious closet and granite kitchen countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

15125 Saticoy St., #121






Last but not least, here's a pet-friendly studio apartment at 15125 Saticoy St., that's going for $1,375/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
