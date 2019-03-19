Renting in West Anaheim: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Anaheim neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Anaheim is currently hovering around $1,457.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
217 Knott Ave.
Here's one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom located at 217 Knott Ave. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 729 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are a mix of carpeting and hardwood floors. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
909 S. Knott Ave.
Next, there's an 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 909 S. Knott Ave. that's going for $1,490/month.
Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
3350 Lincoln Ave.
Finally, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3350 Lincoln Ave. It's listed for $1,425/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
